Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) were down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as €41.50 ($48.82) and last traded at €41.50 ($48.82). Approximately 6,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.95 ($49.35).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOS shares. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.80 ($53.88).

The company has a market capitalization of $728.91 million and a P/E ratio of 42.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

