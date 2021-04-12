Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.78

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.78 and last traded at $66.49, with a volume of 604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.52.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 448,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,552,000 after purchasing an additional 44,953 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank increased its position in Voya Financial by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Company Profile (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit