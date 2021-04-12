Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.78

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.78 and last traded at $66.49, with a volume of 604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.52.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 448,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,552,000 after purchasing an additional 44,953 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank increased its position in Voya Financial by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Company Profile (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

