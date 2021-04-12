Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vroom in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.21.

VRM stock opened at $40.34 on Thursday. Vroom has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $33,805.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $386,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,566.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,473,900 shares of company stock valued at $54,882,843 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Vroom in the third quarter valued at $10,536,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vroom by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 74,148 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Vroom by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,330,000 after buying an additional 5,599,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

