Walter Bogumil Sells 10,000 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.37.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after acquiring an additional 707,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,044,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,755 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,012,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,745,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

