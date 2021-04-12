Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.84. 10,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,184. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $82.57 and a 52 week high of $114.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 147.36, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,425,000 after buying an additional 2,617,660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,129,000 after acquiring an additional 565,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $554,073,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,105,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,481,000 after purchasing an additional 159,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,390,000 after purchasing an additional 300,043 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.