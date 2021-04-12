Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.24 Million

Brokerages expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to announce $522.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500.50 million and the highest is $539.36 million. Waters reported sales of $464.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.27.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $307.92. 9,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.46. Waters has a twelve month low of $171.38 and a twelve month high of $307.25.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

