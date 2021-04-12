Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.80.
WSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 132.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 290.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 830.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,059,000 after purchasing an additional 76,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth approximately $5,592,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
