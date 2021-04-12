WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WD-40’s earnings. WD-40 reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:WDFC traded down $14.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $265.96. 346,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,172. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $151.16 and a twelve month high of $333.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2,028.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 361,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 344,859 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,533,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,072,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $550,696,000 after acquiring an additional 58,133 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 23,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

