WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.94. 12,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,634. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.44. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

