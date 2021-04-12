Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases New Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,642,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,358,000. ON Semiconductor accounts for 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.39% of ON Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $42.29. The stock had a trading volume of 175,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.67, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.91.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,856.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

