Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 11,973 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,973 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $48,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,387,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $230,159,000 after purchasing an additional 83,263 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.55. The stock had a trading volume of 115,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,833. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.49 and a 1-year high of $198.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.88.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

