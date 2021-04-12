Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 13,359 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 380,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,359 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $38,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,931. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.38. 37,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,534. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $106.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.64. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

