Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 146,215 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 146,215 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.14% of TE Connectivity worth $59,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.63. The stock had a trading volume of 18,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,622. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.74.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on TEL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

