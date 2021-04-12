Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 236,647 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 236,647 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises approximately 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $79,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

NYSE RSG traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,563. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.34 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.54.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.