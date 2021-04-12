Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ: CSSE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/9/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $42.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $18.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $28.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $32.57 on Monday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $453.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.