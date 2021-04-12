Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ: CSSE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/9/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $42.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $18.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $28.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $32.57 on Monday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $453.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.
See Also: What does a bar chart display?
Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.