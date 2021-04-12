Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Receives $24.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WRI shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 21.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.9% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 90,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,259,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 751,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,283,000 after buying an additional 111,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,730,000 after buying an additional 3,159,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,955. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.