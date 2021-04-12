Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 37,496 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Daseke were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Daseke by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 304,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 180,918 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Daseke by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Daseke by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 44,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Daseke by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares in the last quarter. 25.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Daseke presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $8.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Daseke, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $547.54 million, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 2.00.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.10 million. Analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

