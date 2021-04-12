Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of BRT Apartments worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 5,712.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 4.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. 32.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on BRT Apartments from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

BRT stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. Analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

