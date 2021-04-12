Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $669,000 in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,496,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,832,000 after purchasing an additional 650,037 shares in the last quarter. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

KYMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $33.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 7,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $440,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,824.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 8,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $493,093.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,606.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,787 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,710 in the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.