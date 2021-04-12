Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) by 22,031.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,811 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $22.09 on Monday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $748.03 million, a PE ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 5.37.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 148.79% and a negative net margin of 232.79%. Research analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

