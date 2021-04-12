Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 3,511 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Noah were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Noah by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,496,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,960,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Noah by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Noah by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 161,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noah alerts:

NOAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Noah in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nomura raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noah currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

Shares of Noah stock opened at $42.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.46. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $52.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $39.47.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.09 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.