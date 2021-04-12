Wells Fargo & Company MN Takes Position in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 124,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.14% of Boqii at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BQ. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Boqii in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boqii in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boqii by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 455,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 276,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BQ opened at $5.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.28. Boqii Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $12.84.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boqii Holding Limited will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boqii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

