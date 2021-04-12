West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.29 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff anticipates that the company will earn $7.29 per share for the year.

WFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

NYSE:WFG opened at $80.84 on Monday. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $19.94 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.02.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.1574 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

