Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $89.45 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $97.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.58 and a 200 day moving average of $80.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449 in the last ninety days. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

