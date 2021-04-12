Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 26,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 20,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU opened at $94.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average is $78.48. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $95.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.57.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.