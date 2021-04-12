Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stolper Co boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.6% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 21,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 127,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 30.9% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 519,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,996,000 after buying an additional 122,472 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $55.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $236.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

