Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Invests $328,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $308,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $1,669,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $5,669,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 499,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,054,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST opened at $95.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $95.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.78.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

