Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,275 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,439,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,725,000 after purchasing an additional 190,925 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,534 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,823,000 after acquiring an additional 285,171 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,395,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,052,000 after acquiring an additional 104,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $78,908,000.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $66.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VOYA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

