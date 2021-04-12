Wing (WING) Price Hits $59.02 on Major Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Wing coin can now be bought for $59.02 or 0.00098208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a market capitalization of $88.51 million and approximately $14.64 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00067380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.51 or 0.00278703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.01 or 0.00722132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,995.61 or 0.99823164 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $583.77 or 0.00971301 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019502 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,624,540 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,540 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

