Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Gap Down to $6.72

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.72, but opened at $6.51. Wipro shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 5,059 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. Wipro’s payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

