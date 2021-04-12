Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.65.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $230.93. 1,674,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,876. The stock has a market cap of $125.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13.5% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 196,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,525,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

