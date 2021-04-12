Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wolters Kluwer from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $90.33 on Thursday. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $92.52. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.57.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.903 per share. This is a positive change from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

