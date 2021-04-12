XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Tops $0.0042 on Exchanges

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 29.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $20.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded down 40.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00067289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.38 or 0.00275666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00024566 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00057216 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002521 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

