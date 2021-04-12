Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). Yext reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist cut their price objective on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.95.

Yext stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,136,921 shares in the company, valued at $47,273,399.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 827,839 shares of company stock worth $14,570,070. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 243,361 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,014,000 after acquiring an additional 218,369 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

