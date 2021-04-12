Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Wedbush raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

AMD traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.65. The stock had a trading volume of 409,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,446,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average of $85.84. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a PE ratio of 111.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit