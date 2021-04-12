Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Wedbush raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

AMD traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.65. The stock had a trading volume of 409,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,446,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average of $85.84. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a PE ratio of 111.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

