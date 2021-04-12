Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Entasis Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,225. The firm has a market cap of $73.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

