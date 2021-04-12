Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Entasis Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,225. The firm has a market cap of $73.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit