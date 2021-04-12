Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRC. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $498,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1,252.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 39.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1,080.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 83,429 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SRC opened at $43.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -548.31 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

