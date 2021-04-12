Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Post $2.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the highest is $2.75. United Therapeutics posted earnings of $3.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $12.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.67 to $13.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.69 to $15.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.13.

United Therapeutics stock traded down $4.77 on Monday, hitting $198.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,200. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $94.26 and a one year high of $204.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.45.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 649.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 243,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,961,000 after buying an additional 210,999 shares during the period. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,197,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

