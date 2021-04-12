Zacks: Analysts Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to post $82.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.00 million and the lowest is $81.00 million. Cactus posted sales of $154.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $383.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $409.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $511.41 million, with estimates ranging from $450.16 million to $551.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

In related news, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $5,890,803.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 192,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,803.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $330,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,843.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,616,399 shares of company stock worth $232,705,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cactus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cactus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cactus by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHD traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $30.13. 275,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

