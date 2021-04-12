Zacks: Analysts Expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $290.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will report sales of $290.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $292.60 million and the lowest is $288.50 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $252.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.67.

CHDN traded down $4.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.14. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 581,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,435,000 after purchasing an additional 43,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $65,729,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 201,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

