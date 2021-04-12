Zacks: Analysts Expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to announce $6.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.16 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $24.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.05 billion to $25.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $25.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.27 billion to $26.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.14.

MOH traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.85. 321,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,964. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $151.11 and a one year high of $246.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.52 and its 200 day moving average is $212.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

