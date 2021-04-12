Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.46. Criteo posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Criteo’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on CRTO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.53.

CRTO stock opened at $35.94 on Monday. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,365 shares of company stock valued at $147,845 in the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Criteo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after buying an additional 109,907 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Criteo by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 331,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 58,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Criteo by 963.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 242,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

