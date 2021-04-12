Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $291.86 Million

Brokerages expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to announce $291.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.70 million and the highest is $292.95 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.77 million. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.50. 13,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,760. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56.

In other Driven Brands news, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $893,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,379.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle L. Marshall acquired 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $59,895.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $635,271.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

