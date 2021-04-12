Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Gladstone Investment reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

GAIN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,707. The firm has a market cap of $444.95 million, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 150,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 10,582 shares in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

