Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will post sales of $2.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the lowest is $2.56 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $10.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.65 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.08 billion to $11.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $603,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $272.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $147.37 and a fifty-two week high of $276.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

