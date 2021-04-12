Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.26 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will announce $20.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.74 million. Quanterix reported sales of $15.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $94.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.89 million to $102.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $123.20 million, with estimates ranging from $115.86 million to $132.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $97,286.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $372,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,315 shares of company stock worth $2,475,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 407.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 35,819 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $66.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -58.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.84. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $92.57.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

