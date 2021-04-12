Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.27). Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99. The company has a market cap of $73.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 101,360 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

