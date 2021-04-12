Zacks: Brokerages Expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Brokerages predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.03. Earthstone Energy reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%.

ESTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,143.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 20.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 471,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $566.15 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.90.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

