Zacks: Brokerages Expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 23,496 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.87. The company had a trading volume of 565,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,250. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

