Zacks: Brokerages Expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.04 Million

Brokerages forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will report sales of $205.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.00 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $62.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $811.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $837.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $860.07 million, with estimates ranging from $839.29 million to $882.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

In related news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $346,420.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,249.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,895 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,646 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,698,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,580,000 after acquiring an additional 251,128 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after buying an additional 432,794 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 264,501 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $41,691,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MaxLinear by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,015,000 after buying an additional 71,377 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $35.48. 310,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,849. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.